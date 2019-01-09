The first day of the 2019 academic year started smoothly at Chapel Street Primary school in Woodstock today, but to the Grade 1 learner, Bokamoso Elephant started with a bit of tears. Picture: Sisonke Mlamla/Cape Argus

Today was an exciting day for many learners and parents as over 1.1 million learners started school in the Western Cape – many for the first time.





This year, primary schools across the province have welcomed 108 325 Grade 1’s and 83 360 Grade 8 learners.





“I would like to welcome all our new learners and their parents into our Western Cape schools. A special welcome to the learners who have started school for the first time,” said Schafer.





On Tuesday morning, Western Cape Education MEC, Debbie Schäfer and Community Safety MEC, Alan Winde, visited Forest Village Leadership Academy in Eerste Rivier.





“I was very pleased to see how organised the Principal and school management team were,” Schäfer said .





School Principal, Mrs Philander was at school very early this morning to ensure that the school was ready to receive learners.





“As a result of good leadership, the school was ready for teaching and learning with classrooms well organised and class lists finalised,” said Schafer.



