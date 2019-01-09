The leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA) Mmusi Maimane even tweeted out a picture of his son's school tag, showing that he was joining many parents whose children would be starting Grade 1. Economic Freedom Fighter's (EFF) Julius Malema, also posted on social media a video clip wishing all those a message of best wishes as they head back to school.
My boy Daniel Kgosi Maimane starts school day.
Wishing all Gr1 parents great success. Our children start a new chapter. Filled with hope for a future where dreams can be fulfilled. I want to live in an SA where children can have teachers who work hard, and equal opportunities. pic.twitter.com/Oi93WrjgwE