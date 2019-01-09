The first day of the 2019 academic year started smoothly at Chapel Street Primary school in Woodstock today, but to the Grade 1 learner, Bokamoso Elephant started with a bit of tears. Picture: Sisonke Mlamla/Cape Argus
Cape Town - Today was an exciting day for many learners and parents as over 1.1 million learners started school in the Western Cape – many for the first time.

This year, primary schools across the province have welcomed 108 325 Grade 1’s and 83 360 Grade 8 learners.

“I would like to welcome all our new learners and their parents into our Western Cape schools. A special welcome to the learners who have started school for the first time,” said Schafer.

On Tuesday morning, Western Cape Education MEC, Debbie Schäfer and Community Safety MEC, Alan Winde, visited Forest Village Leadership Academy in Eerste Rivier.

“I was very pleased to see how organised the Principal and school management team were,” Schäfer  said .

School Principal, Mrs Philander was at school very early this morning to ensure that the school was ready to receive learners. 

“As a result of good leadership, the school was ready for teaching and learning with classrooms well organised and class lists finalised,” said Schafer.  

Pupils and parents arriving at the Chapel Street primary school in Woodstock, were welcomed by the school staff but  some learners started the school year by shedding a few tears .

Some excited young Grade R and Grade 1 pupils were looking forward to their first big day, though they could not hold back their tears when their parents left them in the hands of their teachers.

Mellisa Nombwana a parent to a Grade 1, Micah Muchona Nombwana, 6, said her child was "very excited" and couldn't wait for his big day. 

"I was a very emotional but seeing her excited made me feel more better," Nonbwana said.

School Principal Karriem Gabbriels said classes were already started, "all grades are working and everything is running smoothly," Gabbriels said.





The leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA) Mmusi Maimane even tweeted out a picture of his son's school tag, showing that he was joining many parents whose children would be starting Grade 1. Economic Freedom Fighter's (EFF) Julius Malema, also posted on social media a video clip wishing all those a message of best wishes as they head back to school.



* Additional reporting by Sisonke Mlamla.

Cape Argus