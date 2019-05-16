Margeret Japie, a backyarder at the home of Abigail Ruiters’s mother, recalled holding a breathless 18-month-old Jeremiah Ruiters moments before he was declared dead at a local clinic. File picture.

Cape Town - Margeret Japie, a backyarder at the home of Abigail Ruiters’s mother, recalled holding a breathless 18-month-old Jeremiah Ruiters moments before he was declared dead at a local clinic. Japie testified before the Western Cape High Court in the murder and child neglect case against the child’s mother, Abigail Ruiters and her boyfriend, Ameerudien Peters.

Jeremiah died on June 12, 2017, as a result of blunt force trauma to his spine, a cracked skull, broken ribs and bite marks all over his body, including his face and genitals.

Ruiters faces a child neglect case. Peters is charged with rape and murder.

Japie recalled bumping into Peters who was with Jeremiah at the local clinic. She was there to get medical care for her son. “I asked him what was wrong with the child. He said he would only tell the nurses. I immediately took the child from him... the child was not breathing.”

Peters went to call the nurses.

“We were all in one room and then Jeremiah started having seizures biting his tongue. The nurses put Jeremiah on an oxygen machine.”

Jeremiah was declared dead at the clinic. “Ameerudien looked very panicked and worried. He was very upset and cursing.”

Japie lived with her husband, Albie Japie, in the same yard as Ruiters.

Her husband, testified earlier that their Wendy-house was about 1m away from that of Ruiters.

She said there were times when they would hear fighting or cries coming from Ruiters’s home.

“If it gets too serious we would go and check. When we asked why the child (Jeremiah) was crying so much they would say he is naughty,” she said. Japie said Peters looked after Ruiters’s three children when she was at work. She recalled a time when Peters left the children unsupervised.

The trial continues today.

