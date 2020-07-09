Bad weather halts search for Cape girl and man who tried to save her from canal

Cape Town - The search for a child who fell into a canal and the man who tried to rescue her had to be called off this afternoon due to the poor weather conditions.

The City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said at around 13:20 on Thursday, the rescue services were alerted to the incident near 8th Avenue, Belgravia Estate in which a child had fallen into the canal.

"Fire crews from Ottery and Epping fire stations and divers from Roeland Street fire station were dispatched to the scene. When they arrived, residents told the officer in charge that a man had jumped into the canal as well.

"Members of the Ottery fire crew positioned themselves in Klipfontein Road across from the Mary Harding School, while Epping's crew was at Koedoe and Hickory Street, and at Loerie and Cornflower Street, and divers at the sewerage plant," Carelse said.

He added that police divers were at Buckner Road in Hazendal, and that a buoy was thrown into the canal to ascertain a possible exit point. The buoy emerged at Koedoe Street and Hickory Street.