Badroodien disciplinary committee into electricity tampering allegations yet to begin

Cape Town - Disciplinary proceedings against former water and sanitation Mayco member Dr Zahid Badroodien (DA) following allegations that he tampered with an electricity meter at a property he owns have yet to begin. Disciplinary committee chairperson councillor Ian Neilson (DA) said on Thursday that he was unable to give a time frame for when proceedings would begin or how long they would last, “as there are too many unknowns”.

At the same time, speaking on condition of anonymity, a source on the committee said that while they met for about 20 minutes on Wednesday, they could not proceed with the matter as they had not been furnished with all the documentation needed to make a decision in the case. The source said: “Our meeting only lasted less than 20 minutes on Thursday, due to not having the outcome of the investigation. Obviously, without these details, it was senseless for us to even continue the meeting.” The source said that the speaker had been dealing with the matter for the past few months, so it had been investigated already.

“However, as we did not get those details, we could not continue.” The source said that the official process would take place at the next committee meeting when it was hoped that the committee would be furnished with the details of the investigation. Reached for comment, Dr Badroodien said: “I’ve received no formal notification from the speaker’s office. I do not know the charges nor the allegations.”

He said only the speaker’s office would be in a position to describe the process as far as the disciplinary was concerned. When he voluntarily stepped down from his role as a Mayco member on 28 September, Dr Badroodien said that he had done so in an effort to clear his name and hoped for a speedy resolution of the process. On Wednesday, speaker Felicity Purchase (DA) said that her office had “exhausted all comments we are able to give on this matter from our side.”

She said that as the matter was now with the disciplinary committee, any further questions regarding the process should be directed to them. Purchase said once a hearing was concluded by the committee, their report, along with their recommendations, would be submitted to the council for consideration. Speaker Felicity Purchase. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA) Previously, the speaker’s office said the charges against Dr Badroodien related to the alleged tampering of an electricity meter at a property he owns.