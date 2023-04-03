Badroodien gets green light to return to work after written warning

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation Zahid Badroodien has been given the green light to return to work following allegations of wrong doing against him. Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis announced Badroodien’s resumption of duties from Monday, almost 7 months after the young politician ‘voluntarily’ stepped down from his position, following allegations of illegally fixing an electricity metre on a property under his name.

Badroodien, who had been heading the Directorate after being moved from the City’s Community Services and Health portfolio, stepped down in late September 2022 after Hill-Lewis asked the Mayor’s office that he be relieved from his duties, pending the finalisation of the disciplinary hearing. Badroodien has all along maintained his innocence, stating that he had only been made aware of the alleged tampering two days after he had moved to the property in 2021. He claimed that he did not know about the alleged tampering but after investigating the matter, his parents, who had asked him to allow his brother to utilise the property had taken immediate corrective measures.

He said: “Subsequently, I provided all available information and affidavits to the speaker for an investigative process.” Following the investigation, the City council’s disciplinary committee found Badroodien guilty of contravening its code of conduct and failing to act in the best interests of the City, “in such a way that the credibility and integrity of the City were compromised.” It issued him with a formal written warning to “refrain” from future transgressions.

On Monday morning, Geordin Hill-Lewis announced that Badroodien would be resuming his duties, following the council’s acceptance of the recommendation of a written warning being issued to him. Hill-Lewis said: “I have let Councillor (Cllr) Badroodien know that I am satisfied that he now resumes his important work as the Mayoral Committee member for Water and Sanitation, effective immediately. “Cllr Badroodien has served this portfolio with the utmost care and distinction, building relationships across Cape Town for better water and sanitation.”