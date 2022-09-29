Badroodien steps down amid electricity meter tampering probe but maintains innocence

Cape Town - Water and sanitation Mayco member Zahid Badroodien stepped down from his position following allegations that he tampered with an electricity meter at one of his properties. Badroodien, who is set to face a disciplinary process, said he would continue serving as the councillor for ward 48.

In a statement, he said he was made aware of the alleged tampering two days after he moved into the building in 2021. He maintained that he did not know about the alleged tampering with the electricity meter on the property. “Having all the facts at hand, my parents took immediate corrective measures. Subsequently, I provided all available information and affidavits at my disposal to the speaker for an investigative process,” he said. Badroodien said amounts found to be owed would be repaid as soon as the City completed its investigation.

Stop CoCT founder Sandra Dickson said Stop CoCT was perplexed that Badroodien resigned pending the alleged charge. Dickson said members of the public usually got a fine without investigation and were not criminally charged in most cases. “It is also questionable that his resignation was accepted so readily by the speaker. Councillors should be more proactive when draconian policies of the City of Cape Town are voted on. Hopefully now one of its councillors experiences what many members of the public go through daily under the City’s draconian policies, leaving the public mostly without recourse,” she said. Leader of the opposition and ANC leader in the council, Banele Majingo, said the ANC caucus noted and welcomed the decision taken by Badroodien to step down.

While Majingo said the ANC cannot comment further on a matter under investigation, he said they hoped this would be resolved speedily and would not obstruct service delivery. “This is a DC matter and it has to go through the internal process and we must allow that process to proceed. However, we want to make a point to the DA that no councillor is above the law and that all councillors must be treated in the same manner when it comes to DC procedures,” he said. GOOD Party caucus chairperson Suzette Little said while the party appreciated that the matter was being investigated and before the disciplinary committee, she said the City had to ensure Badroodien was not given special treatment.

“Badroodien must be disciplined for breaching the Councillor Code of Conduct, but he must also face the criminal charges, as provided for in the by-law, like any other resident accused of tampering with electricity meters and stealing electricity. “Such behaviour by any resident, no matter their position or status, cannot be condoned and should not simply be dealt with through an internal disciplinary process,” Little said. EFF Party leader Ntsikelelo Tyandela called for a lifestyle audit to be conducted for all the mayoral members and the councillors.

