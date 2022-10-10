Bail appeal of Gugulethu cop who allegedly killed his ex-wife dismissed

Cape Town - The Western Cape High Court has dismissed the bail appeal of a Gugulethu police officer who allegedly killed his ex-wife after threatening her on several occasions. Nceba Dingezweni, 39, was arrested and charged in May for the murder of his ex-wife (who cannot be named) and the attempted murder of her boyfriend. After being refused bail, he appealed the magistrate’s decision.

Dingezweni divorced his wife in 2016 but they started living together again in 2020 in the Eastern Cape. In April 2022 they had an argument after he suspected infidelity on her part, which led to him returning to Cape Town. He said he last saw her in the Eastern Cape before travelling back to Cape Town. His ex-wife, who had returned to Cape Town and was with her boyfriend in Khayelitsha, was killed on May 3 after the police officer allegedly entered the Khayelitsha shack and shot her. He was arrested after being identified by three people as a suspect in the murder.

On the day of the incident, the boyfriend (who cannot be named) was standing outside his shack when he saw the police officer approaching with a firearm. He allegedly shot at the boyfriend who fled the scene but was hit four times in his legs and arm. Investigations by detective Thozamile Ntabane revealed the police officer had been previously charged with attempted murder and had threatened his ex-wife and her family members on several occasions before and after she was killed. As part of his appeal application, Dingezweni said while he was detained he had come into contact with two suspects he had arrested for murder. One of the suspects tried to attack him but the cop was moved to a private section after he complained to the correctional officers.

Judge Daniel Thulare however found this wasn’t enough to grant his release. “The evidence showed the strength of the State’s case against the appellant. There is a clear impression that his release would threaten the lives of the witnesses. There is a likelihood that his release on bail would influence the witnesses and that he would intimidate them,” Judge Thulare said. [email protected]