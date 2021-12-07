Bail application for one of the alleged romance scammers needs to be reopened, says defence

Cape Town - The eight men dubbed the “romance scammers” made a brief appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Perry Osagiede, Enorense Izevbiege, Franklin Edosa Osagiede, Osariemen Eric Clement, Collins Owhofasa Otughwor, Musa Mudashiru, Prince Ibeabuchi Mark, and Toritseju Gabriel Otubu were charged in the US for transnational crime and are facing extradition charges in South Africa.

The court was set to hear the heads of argument for the bail application of the men. However, defence counsel André Johnston said the application for Osagiede needed to be reopened as new developments had come to light that could influence the facts and be important to the case. Johnston informed the court that Osagiede’s wife had fallen ill and was in a coma. He said this development had “far reaching consequences in respect of the minor children now that both parents are absent”.

Magistrate Ronel Oliver remanded the case until Thursday when heads of argument will be heard. The heads of argument have already been filed to the court and will need to be presented. The men have been charged with wire fraud, wire fraud conspiracy, money laundering, and aggravated identity theft. They have allegedly defrauded women out of an estimated R100 million ($6.8m US dollars) since 2011.