Bail application of Dr Natheem Jacobs’ alleged killer gets delayed

Cape Town - The bail application of the man accused of killing SPCA veterinarian Dr Natheem Jacobs has been delayed. The defence said they wanted to add witnesses to take the stand as murder accused Jovan Williams was trying to get released.

The 38-year-old allegedly stabbed the doctor outside his Garlandale home on March 2. Jacobs is said to have heard noises outside, and went to investigate when he reportedly saw the accused trying to steal wheels from his wife’s car. He was confronting the suspect when he was stabbed with a sharp object which has not yet been found.

According to the charge sheet, the accused’s cellphone was found on the scene and his WhatsApp and Facebook profile pictures identified him. Williams had been on the run when his face was published in sister title the Daily Voice. He handed himself over to the Athlone police and said he was there because he read the paper. Jovan Williams, 38, is accused of killing vet Dr Natheem Jacobs. Picture: Supplied. Williams’s crimes range from three attempted murder cases, possession of stolen property, malicious damage to property, possession of ammunition, possession of drugs, common assault and disobeying a protection order.

In one case of possession of property, he used the name Romano Williams, in other crimes he used Johan, Jonas and Riedwaan, according to the affidavit. Last Thursday, his lawyer Thando Joni argued that the Bokmakkerie man was not a danger to society and would abide by the bail conditions. The State wanted Williams’s mother to take the stand and speak about her protection order against the accused.

However, yesterday he indicated there were people he wanted to bring to court for the bail arguments. “I am bringing more witnesses, this is far from over,” he told the Argus. The case was postponed to August for consultation with the witnesses.