Bail denied for the woman who allegedly poured boiling water on a boy

Cape Town - The woman accused of pouring boiling water on a 4-year-old boy will remain behind bars after bail was denied. Asanda Makaluza was arrested on June 24 after she allegedly burnt the child while he was playing in front of her Langa home in Settlers.

According to her father, the accused was reportedly about to wash her family dog when she slipped and the water spilled on the boy. “She didn’t mean to do that, she is also a young child, she made a mistake. “She slipped and what happened to the child was very unfortunate.”

After the boy’s aunt went on Facebook, the EFF intervened two weeks after the incident and the police arrested the 20-year-old for assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the charges were changed. “Asanda Makaluza has been denied bail and the State has changed charges against her to attempted murder due to the injuries the victim suffered.

“ Her case has been postponed until September 20 for further investigation. “Unfortunately, proceedings of the bail application started late due to load shedding.” The boy’s aunt told the Cape Argus they want justice for the little boy.

“The day before we went to the police with the EFF, her family came to us and they apologised for Asanda’s actions. “They told us it was a mistake that she was about to wash the dog when she heard the banging on the gate. “Instead of chasing them away she poured water on my nephew.