Bail hearing for UK mom put on hold

Cape Town - The bail hearing for a UK mom accused of fleeing her home town and hiding in Sea Point have been put on hold due to bungled paperwork. The expected appearance of Caroline Sevier, 51, in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court was marred by confusion this week as it was revealed that she was never brought from Pollsmoor Prison to appear.

Sevier was arrested by the Hawks and Interpol last month alongside her son, Callum Gower, for allegedly fleeing their home in Sussex as they faced a string of drug charges. In the extradition application, UK authorities outlined the details of the investigation into the duo. According to a statement by the Chief Crown Prosecutor, the information compiled in the application dated back to June 2020 when a warrant of arrest was issued for Gower.

The application, which consisted of statements by UK detectives, indicated that Gower and his mother were accused of running drug houses in Hastings, as they faced a range of charges dating back to 2014. During raids at his home, police confiscated £23 075 (R553 336) in cash and drugs valued at nearly £400 000 (R9 591 960). The court documents state that in March 2014, Sevier was stopped by police while driving her blue Vauxhall Astra and police seized a set of keys in her possession.

When they arrived at the home they discovered a massive stash of drugs hidden throughout the house, including dagga, MDMA, cocaine and other drugs. During court proceedings on Tuesday, advocate Bruce Hendricks said that the date on her warrant was changed to February 23, and she was not brought to court. He presented her prison card that reflected the correct date and said they were disappointed that the hearing could not go forward.