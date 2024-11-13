Bail hearings for accused hitman in Mark Lifman murder set for December

Cape Town - The two hitmen accused of murdering alleged underworld kingpin, Mark Lifman, will have to wait a month before their bail hearings are heard at the George Magistrate’s Court. This was revealed on Wednesday morning as Johann Jacobs and Gert Bezuidenhout made their second appearance on murder charges after the high profile hit at Garden Route Mall.

The duo, who both worked as private security guards with Jacobs being a former SAPS task Force members, were busted near Uniondale on 3 November shortly after the shooting which rocked the province. Alleged Lifman assassins appear in George Magistrate court. Pcture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers Lifman, who was on trial for the murder of slain steroid king Brian Wainstein, was shot multiple times and collapsed in the mall parking lot. Cops and security companies thereafter quickly traced a white VW Golf used by the duo. Jacobs and Bezuidenhout appeared in court wearing K-Way hoodies as heavily armed officers of the SAPS riot police blocked off the entrances to the courtroom.

During proceedings the state prosecutor informed the magistrate that the ID parades had not yet been concluded, and called for a ban on media photographers until this process is completed. Defence lawyer, attorney Bulelani Bans, officially came on record for the accused and informed the court that he had consulted with the families. Legal teams informed the magistrate that an advocate from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions will be assigned to the matter as they called for a postponement until December.