Bail judgment for ex-cop set for July 19: 'We need justice for Natasha Booise’s family'

Cape Town - Almost six months after former Piketberg police constable Richard Smith allegedly killed his girlfriend Natasha Booise, the court concluded final arguments on his bail application on Monday. Smith appeared at the Piketberg Magistrate’s Court where the case was postponed until July 19 for bail judgment.

Booise’s family had expressed disdain over the dragging bail application saying the constant court postponements were bringing heartache to the family as they could not find closure. Smith is charged with the murder of his girlfriend Natasha Booise, two counts of attempted murder (attempted to murder Roslin Kaaiman and Erin Plaatjies), discharging a firearm in a built-up area, handling of a firearm while under the influence of a substance that has an intoxicating or narcotic effect. Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation Director Billy Claasen said they hoped there would be no more obstacles in the process going forward.

“The family needs closure and Saturday it was six months since the murder of Natasha Booise. The horrific scenes that played out in the streets of Piketberg on 2 January made you think of a Hollywood horror movie. We need closure in this bail application and cannot wait for the murder trial to start. “We need justice for Natasha Booise’s minor child and her family. A cop who was supposed to be the safeguard of our women and children allegedly shot and killed an innocent woman in front of her minor child,” Claasen said. The State is opposing bail. Meanwhile, the Strandfontein community had petitioned against Smith’s release to the community. Smith provided his brother’s address in the area as an alternative address should he receive bail.

During the bail application, it also emerged that Smith had a history of violence and previous convictions which included assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and common assault, and was convicted of contravening the Road Traffic Act and resisting arrest. Smith’s legal representative William Booth argued that this was not premeditated or murder but something that happened as a result of a disagreement and said there was no evidence that his client was a flight risk, or would interfere with the investigation and intimidate witnesses. [email protected]