Bangladeshi businessman among six people murdered in Cape metro this week

Cape Town - A Bangladeshi businessman is among six people shot and killed in three areas in the metro in the last six days. Jhirul Islam Remel, 40, was in front of Jumbo Cash & Carry in Newfields yesterday when he was approached by three armed men who opened fire after he tried to flee the scene.

The victim, who was driving a Toyota Quantum, was followed by his attackers in a bakkie. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said Philippi police found the body of an unknown man in Mandel Road. Swartbooi said the victim was declared deceased at the scene by medical personnel. He said the motive for the attack was armed robbery, and that unknown suspects had fled the scene and were yet to be arrested.

In an unrelated incident, two AY Tactical Force security guards were killed in a brazen attack in Gugulethu on Wednesday. Gugulethu police are investigating two counts of murder, Swartbooi said. This comes as the number of murders in the Manenberg area rose to three after a man who was seriously injured in a shooting on Tuesday and rushed to hospital died as a result of his gunshot wounds.

The 27-year-old man was shot in a second and unrelated incident in Gail Court, just 15 minutes after the first incident, in Tagus Road, where a 47-year-old man believed to be a leader of the Jesters gang was shot in the head in a drive-by shooting. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the motive behind the shooting was gang-related and the suspect was yet to be arrested. The two murders follow the murder of Abdullah Boonzaier, the son of slain gang boss Rashied Staggie, who was also shot in the head in a drive-by shooting at Beatrix Court on Saturday.

On Tuesday, police and other law enforcement agencies were deployed to the area to restore the peace. Community activist Amina Abrahams said the area was still volatile, and residents were terrified of what might happen next. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stop on 0860010111.