Reuters

Cape Town - On Friday, the country faces its biggest banking strike since 1920. However, banks are advising customers to use digital banking services on the day to avoid disruptions. Meanwhile, Business Unity SA (Busa) is seeking to stop the Cosatu protest, through a court action to be heard today. Busa claims the trade union federation’s notice sent to the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) - under which the SA Society of Bank Officials (Sasbo) is planning to act - may not have satisfied the requirements for the action to be legally protected. Busa says the Nedlac notice was first issued in August 2017 and should not be relied on in 2019.

Sasbo is planning to down tools over planned mass retrenchments owing to digitisation, which encourages self-service, with clients using their cellphones and computers rather than walking into a branch. The union expects between 30000 and 40000 members across the financial industry to be involved in the strike on Friday.

Banking Association SA members have announced they will be taking precautions to curb disruption. “We recognise the rights of bank workers to engage in protest action. Protest action will not help to address the realities affecting the banking industry and will further burden the economy and deter investment.

“The only sustainable solution is improved education and attracting higher levels of investment to drive economic growth and job creation.”

Between them, South Africa’s six largest banks had 152441 employees in 2018. This is an increase of more than 4000 from 148500 in 2015.

To mitigate the effects of the strike, the SA Revenue Service (Sars) has urged taxpayers to submit payments and conduct any tax transactions two business days in advance (today).

The Sars contact centre number is: 0800007277.

