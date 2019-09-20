In an effort to create awareness on the pain and experiences of rape and sexual violence, victims will hold a silent, barefoot walk next week. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - In an effort to create awareness on the pain and experiences of rape and sexual violence, victims will hold a silent, barefoot walk next week at the Company’s Garden. Tramaine Barnes, from the Barefoot Campaign, said it was aimed at creating public awareness and support for survivors, who felt as if they had been silenced.

They also hoped to create awareness about how people could become involved in the fight against rape and sexual abuse. Barnes said victim shaming and blaming was still prevalent, and seeking justice for rape and sexual abuse proved difficult for survivors “because the onus is on them to prove beyond reasonable doubt that they did, in fact, go through this experience, resulting in them having to relive the experience”, she said.

She said the campaign was rooted in self-sacrifice, acknowledging that nothing could compare to the pain that survivors of rape and sexual abuse experienced.

“Survivors are left feeling like no one understands how severe the pain they continue to endure is - so we walk barefoot to acknowledge that even though walking barefoot can be uncomfortable and painful at times, there is nothing that can compare to the physical, emotional, psychological and mental suffering survivors of rape and sexual abuse endure,” Barnes said.

With numerous protest actions taking place against gender-based violence, abuse and femicide at the moment, Barnes said the walk was aimed at the government.

“We believe in peaceful resistance and that small change leads up to a big change. Walking in unfavourable weather conditions and on rough surfaces, we are always reminded that the idea behind the campaign was never to be comfortable or convenient - being raped isn’t, being murdered isn’t, so our fight against it cannot be.

“We would like to let survivors know that we believe them and we stand with them, because the journey to healing and recovery can many times be a lonely one. Also, to encourage those who are suffering in silence to speak out, because there is help available,” she said.

“Society at large needs to be made aware of how severe and widespread the problem is.”

