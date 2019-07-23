Colette Teale, chairperson of Karoo Animal Protection Society, ended up caring for an orphaned baby baboon. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - Farmer and animal advocates in Barrydale are in the midst of a heated debate on the best way to tackle a growing baboon problem. The animals have been around for nearly a decade, with some residents attributing their growing presence to the closing of Barrydale’s local dump.

When the dump was open, it was an easy food source for the baboons and they rarely came into town. Once the rubbish started being rerouted to Swellendam facilities, the baboons began wandering into the town’s populated areas.

With the intense drought experienced in the last few years, the problem was exacerbated.

Now, the animals walk through the streets and help themselves to any available food sources and the troops only seem to grow in numbers.

On one occasion this month, Colette Teale, chairperson of Karoo Animal Protection Society (KAPS), ended up caring for an orphaned baby baboon.

According to her, a local farmer had shot the baby’s mother and chained the small animal up. When Teale and colleagues found the baby, it was badly injured.

According to Teale, incidents like this are far from rare these days. At first, residents and farmers tried to mitigate the problem by erecting electric fences and monitoring the primates. With few results, some farmers have taken matters into their own hands by shooting the animals when they get too close to agriculture.

The baboons cause major damage to orchards by picking fruit and damaging plants.

According to Cape Nature officials, they can damage lucerne, fruit and vineyard crops during the season and can harm irrigation infrastructure. They’ve also been known to kill livestock.

During extended droughts, the amount of damage and number of baboons can be considerably worse.

Teale believed that the problem should be handled in a more humane manner. For years she has been fighting for alternative ways to manage it problem, such a sterilising of adult baboons.

But Cape Nature has said in the past that there are also ethical and ecological issues with this method of management.

Still, Teale argued that the baboons have become too smart for farmers to successfully beat the problem with firearms. “The baboons can recognise the person that they saw with the gun last time. They know what the dangerous weapon looks like and will simply wait until the person leaves or turns his back to grab food again.”

Cape Nature acts as the regulating authority for these matters in the Western Cape and is responsible for issuing permits related to hunting. According to their website, baboon hunting season runs year-round and landowners are allowed to kill one a day (this is for areas throughout the Western Cape excluding rural and urban areas in the Cape Peninsula).

Farmers must receive special permits to kill the animals using particular methods, such as poison.

Dr Ernst Bernaard, Cape Nature’s executive director and Corne Claasen, the area’s conservation manager both believe that non-lethal methods of control should be the first line of defence.

However, landowners do have the right, and to some extent a responsibility, to protect their lands from baboons.

Cam Newton, operations manager at Tenikwa Wildlife Awareness and Rehabilitation, said there was little to be done once the animals were around.

“Baboons are opportunists. If they pinpoint a known food source they will continually check up on it.”

The situation has left concerned community members and animal rights advocates at an impasse. Without effective humane measures to stop baboons from encroaching on areas, particularly where food is being grown, there were not many alternatives to killing them.

Experts urged the community to keep rubbish and open sources of food out of the open air and in sealed containers, not to leave dog and cat food outside and make sure their homes are baboon-proof, with windows closed and doors locked.

