Battle looms as Twigg joins race for top DA post

Cape Town – The power battle within the DA Metro is heating up, after the party’s current metro chairperson Grant Twigg announced he had accepted the nomination for the position of regional chairperson.

Twigg will go head to head with mayor Dan Plato who made his announcement earlier this month. Twigg said on Sunday the metro region needed strong, unambiguous, loyal, compassionate and honest leadership.

“I don’t believe there is another party more democratic and robust than ours in the country. In which other organisations can a motion of no confidence be tabled against a leader and after the outcome is accepted, its members still work towards a shared vision of building one South Africa for all?” he said.

The party is expected to elect a new chairperson in September. Twigg survived a motion of no confidence against him last year.

When asked what he would do differently should he win the position, he replied, “I would get those colleagues who are still not willing to work together to come on board. I don’t think there’s a divide but there are those who are not accepting that there are people who can lead within the metro.”