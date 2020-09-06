Battle on for heart and soul of sleepy Noordhoek

Cape Town - Despite commercialisation and pressure from property developers, Noord­hoek residents want to maintain the area’s rural character. The Noordhoek Ratepayers’ Association (NRPA) is making extra efforts to protect various characteristics of Noordhoek, which is known for its tourist attractions and businesses. Although development and urbanisation continue to occur across the City, residents say it is important that the area retains its distinct history and ambience. Association spokesperson Joffy Mills said: “Noordhoek has a rural heritage focusing on its unique environmental assets which should be protected, not only for the community but for the planet. Noordhoek has mountains, wetlands, forest areas and a beach in the community. There are also endangered species, wildlife and a horsing community which cannot live together with urbanisation and development.” Mills said the majority of people in Noordhoek preferred no development, unless it involved schools and a few shops. “This is an issue of balancing the two and we have to be able to let invested interests know that the unique aspects of the community need to be protected,” he said.

NRPA chairperson Brad Bing said: “It was essential that this process provided an inclusive platform for conversations about Noordhoek’s future that balanced people’s dreams with reality.

“We documented the outcomes of the process and settled upon achievable objectives.”

Bing said they focused on six key goals that should be the basis of Noordhoek 2030 vision.

A few of these goals include spatial planning, which is about influencing development decisions so that the rural and natural feel of Noordhoek remains, influencing good neighbourly attitudes, which focuses on a community working together, treading lightly on the land and underground water systems so that minimal damage is done to the larger ecosystem, especially due to the area’s biodiversity.

Building Noordhoek into a self-sustaining community where locals supported local businesses and employed local people was also key.

Bing said: “We are hoping that all residents and stakeholders will support this 2030 vision. We are convinced that if we work together as a community to achieve these six goals, we will not need to bow to pressure from developers who want to urbanise and commercialise our open spaces.”

Mills said every time a development took place, another community aspect needed to be sacrificed. The vision did foresee development, but it had to enhance Noordhoek’s character and not just be allowed purely for the sake of profit.

Cape Argus