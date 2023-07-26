Baxter Theatre showcases puppetry by local youth highlighting climate change

Cape Town - Young artists who are part of the Magnet Theatre Youth Company are captivating audiences at the Baxter Theatre through a graceful and emotive performance highlighting the impact of climate change in South Africa. “Surge“, directed by Roshina Ratnam, designed by Hansie Visagie and performed by the Magnet Theatre Youth Company, will be performed at the Baxter Theatre for one week only, until July 29.

Kraaifontein resident Siphenathi Siqwayi, 28, who plays the lead character, Apile, said: “The pandemic that we’re facing now really is climate change and things are turning badly, not in our favour. So the production is about climate change. “We’re trying to preach that and educate young adults to do better, to work together so that we can at least try to not destroy nature.” The 12 performers control and manipulate the puppets and other materials depicting various elements in nature. The audience is taken on a journey which shows a simple abundance-filled natural environment with its community thriving, but owing to greed and external influence, sees its natural resources plundered.

Performer Mihlali Bele, 23, from Gugulethu, said they started with the Magnet Theatre Youth Company as trainees in 2020, and graduated this year. A few returned as interns from February to the end of June. “Magnet Theatre is a physical theatre, so this is our very first puppetry performance. We don't have any experience in puppetry so with ”Surge“ we had the opportunity and the privilege to work with Roshina, the director. She is an amazing puppeteer and she instilled this skill in us and imparted every bit of information about puppetry. So we got to learn about puppetry,” she said. “People have a soft spot for puppetry. A theme like climate change would have arrived and sat differently to an audience if we were to tell the story, but because it is a puppet, there’s a different kind of reception that you get from a puppet, it’s much more gentle, you empathise and sympathise.”