BBC calls on Competition Commission to investigate collusion between banks

Cape Town - The Black Business Chamber (BBC) has joined the call for South Africa’s banks to clean up their act before pointing fingers at black-owned businesses. It has written to the Competition Commission, requesting that they investigate possible collusion between the banks in closing the accounts of the Sekunjalo Group of Companies.

BBC secretary-general Mntuwekhaya Cishe believes that the banks have shown bias when deciding on closing the Sekunjalo Group’s bank accounts, especially as there have been serious accusations levelled against various other companies in the media and state commissions of inquiry, yet these were spared such action. “These circumstances lead us to conclude that Sekunjalo is being made a scapegoat to deflect from the lack of action against those organisations that have been shown to be wanting in their conduct and business practices,” Cishe said. The BBC’s call comes in the wake of an application for certification, as a class, to bring a suit against the banks, by attorney Godrich Gardee.

Gardee Godrich Attorneys are representing more than 6 000 clients who claim they’ve been racially or otherwise discriminated against by South African banks. Reached for comment about the complaints listed by his clients, Gardee would not be drawn on giving specifics, saying that all would be revealed when the application to intervene in proceedings – instituted by the Sekunjalo Group – reaches the Western Cape Equality Court. Meanwhile, spokesperson for the Ombudsman for Banking Services (OBS) Kwanda Vabaza confirmed that they would be releasing their latest report, on some of the biggest complaints by South Africans about the banking sector, in May.

The 2020 report revealed, in the main, a significant increase in complaints against First National Bank (FNB) – which had 2 197 complaints opened against it. This was a 22% increase from 2019. Capitec Bank had 1 259 cases, a 39% increase from the previous year, and Standard Bank had 1 572 grievances opened against it, an increase of 28%. While Nedbank had an increase of 10%, with 1 217 cases, complaints against Absa Bank decreased from 1 483 in 2019 to 943 cases in 2020. Most complaints opened in 2020 were in Gauteng at 50%, up from 44% in 2019, followed by the Western Cape at 17%, with a 2% increase from 2019. Complaints in KwaZulu-Natal dropped by 1% from 13% in 2019.