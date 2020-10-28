Be water-wise but watch out for wildfires, Cape MEC pleads

Cape Town - While the average level for dams in the Western Cape continues to remain above 80% as the province heads into the summer season, the increased risk of wildfires in the months ahead has been flagged by local government MEC Anton Bredell. Bredell said: “We are already preparing for the fire season, but we want to ask the public to take our hand in this and support us over the next few months. "Please assist us in driving awareness around the risk for wildfires in the province, and where fire or smoke is spotted, please do report it to the nearest authorities promptly,” said Bredell. “We are certainly better off this year than we have been in years before for this time of year," he said. "Still, that doesn't mean we should ease up on our efforts. Optimisation of our scarce resources remains critical in a province and a country that is largely semi-arid.” Meanwhile, the total capacity of dams supplying the Cape Town metro slightly decreased from 99.9% to 99.2% between October 19 and 25, a 0.7% change from the previous week.

Mayco member for water and waste Xanthea Limberg said: “Water consumption for the same period decreased slightly by one million litres per day from an average of 718 million litres per day the previous week to 717 million litres per day. At the same time last year, dam levels were at 81.9%.

“Dam levels continue to border the 100% mark as they have dropped by less than 1% this past week,” said Limberg.

“Residents are reminded that while water restrictions will be lifted from November 1, a number of permanent regulations as outlined in the water by-laws still apply, such as watering is only allowed before 9am after 6pm. This applies to watering with drinking water or borehole or well point water.

“Boreholes and well point water must be used sparingly and efficiently. Commercial car wash industries must comply with industry best practice norms regarding water usage per car washed and all swimming pools must be covered by a pool cover when not in use.

“Also, the maximum flow rate of any shower head must not exceed seven litres per minute and new or replaced toilet cisterns may not exceed six litres in capacity.”

Cape Argus