Beach cleaning company suing City of Cape Town for R3.4 million

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town is being sued for R3.4 million by a beach cleaning company, which insists that it be paid the full three years of its contract after it was cancelled abruptly. Beach Clean Services SA want the court to hold the City in contempt of court, with owner Rogerio Viana having accused the City of acting out of “pure malice”. The company has lodged two court applications in an effort to get the City to review its bid in order to resume its mechanical beach cleaning, which involves the removal of waste and foreign objects by driving a mechanical raking and screening machine through and across a beach. The court ruled in Beach Clean SA’s favour with the first application, and ordered the City to review its bid. Soon after the ruling, the City cancelled the beach cleaning tender, prompting Viana to lodge a second application to have his contract reinstated. In its court papers, the City argued that the environmental impact of beach cleaning was a “valid concern” and although this “did not form a reason for rejecting the applicant’s bid”, it did not intend readvertising the tender. The tender, first advertised in June 2012, was for a period of three years. However, in September 2014, the budget of the tender was reduced.

“We did the tender and afterwards, they (the City) claimed that I dumped rubbish on the beach and cancelled the tender. They used this as an opportunity to cancel this tender and this was unjustified and illegal,” said Viana.

Beach Clean Services SA, owner Rogerio Viana.

Beach Clean SA lost the three-year contract, worth R5 million, in 2012 when a Port Elizabeth-based company, Khazimla Cleaning and Gardening Services, was awarded the contract. The City said Beach Clean SA had omitted pricing information and its bid was unresponsive. Viana’s business has since been liquidated.

On Tuesday, the Western Cape High Court heard his latest bid is to adjust the settlement agreement, which was only for one year, and demand the full three years of what he would have earned if he fulfilled the tender. Judge Tashwell Papier questioned the validity of Viana’s bid and said the court was struggling to establish where the contempt of court was.

Veronica Barthus, counsel for the City, said: “We furnished Viana with all the information about the tender and his bid was considered and the tender was awarded to him. Subsequently to that he was found to be in breach of that contract.”

