Beacon Valley residents demand the ‘field of terror’ property owner take responsibility

Cape Town - Beacon Valley residents in Mitchells Plain have started a petition to Air Traffic and Navigation Services SOC Limited, the owner of a piece of land in the area (Erf 1211) which has been flagged as a crime hub that gangsters have been using as a hideout when committing crimes. The residents say the owner had disregarded several attempts to deal with what was happening on the land and as a result there had been more gang-related activities.

Over the past six weeks, the piece of land has seen a surge in gang-related violence in which six people were killed. The residents said they wanted Air Traffic and Navigation Services (ATNS) to clear the land of everything, flatten it and secure the property. Community leader Dean Ramjoomia said that since 2013, several people had been shot dead and many injured but the identity of the company to which the land belonged was protected at the cost of the people’s lives.

“This piece of land has been used to terrorise members in this community, from which tens have been shot and killed over the last several years. This particular piece of land is bordering Metropolitan Road and is adjacent to the Beacon Hill High School, from which several students have already been shot. “This is a place in the area that cannot be effectively policed because the criminals are using it to hide in. Adjacent to it are a further three ECD (early childhood development) centres where the kids are growing up being exposed to the ruthless, heartless criminal element within this community. The owners of this property think nothing of it,” he said. The piece of land that’s flagged as a crime hub which gangsters use as a hideout when committing crimes. Picture: Supplied Raamjomia said nothing had been done, other than talks, to hold the owners of the land accountable and responsible for what was happening on their property.

“We are calling out to the owners to assume responsibility for what they have allowed to happen on their property,” he said. ATNS confirmed that it owned Erf 1211 at Metropolitan Street. Spokesperson Percy Morokane said on-site equipment had been decommissioned in 2007 but that the company continued to ensure that the property was well-maintained and secured.

