Beacon Valley residents expected to march against escalating gang violence

Cape Town - In response to the escalating gang-related violence in their area, Beacon Valley residents in Mitchells Plain are expected to take to the streets on Sunday to call for an end to the scourge. Fed-up residents have called for various local organisations, church leaders, councillors and law enforcement to support the march.

A recent fatal gang shooting in the area has left the residents living in fear, as random shootings continue daily. Graham Diedericks, a prominent member of the Hard Livings gang, was shot and killed while sleeping at his home in Orpheus Crescent, Eastridge, early on Saturday last week. Save Mitchells Plain member Shahiem van Nelson said they were approached by residents to organise the march after these incidents escalated in the area and surrounds.

“We are assisting the community of Beacon Valley to mobilise and say we have had enough of the shooting, because these have become a regular occurrence. Children can’t go to school, and people are afraid to leave early in the morning for work or come home late, when it’s dark, and especially when it’s load shedding as well. “We are also mobilising the residents to also add their voices in the memorandum that will be handed over to the police station, and to educate the community on what we can do and how we can fight this scourge,” he said. Community activist and church leader Dean Ramjoomia said varying reports on those killed stood at six, while the number of those wounded as a result of the shootings stood at 12 over the past five weeks.

He said the gangsters had become brazen and brought the community to a stand still. [email protected] Cape Argus