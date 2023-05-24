Beaufort West drama group performs on a wing and prayer but no help from Province

Cape Town - Despite a Beaufort West drama group’s appeal for assistance from the Province falling on deaf ears, the group continue to receive accolades and perform across the Western Cape on a wing and a prayer. The Theatre Explosive drama group’s leader, Jisreel Wentzel, claims that although they applied to the Provincial Department of Sport, Arts and Culture for financial assistance to help them travel to Cape Town’s Baxter Theatre and back, they received none.

Instead the group had to rely on the kindness of private individuals to see them through both their stays in Cape Town, he said. Wentzel, who is the leader of the group and the writer of the play, which has a Christian message, said: “We approached the local official of the Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport in Beaufort West, but he told us there was no support, not even help with transport to Cape Town and back. Ashlon Thomas, director, and Jisreel Wentzel, writer. Picture supplied “Eventually we were assisted by former community safety MEC Albert Fritz, a lady named Lynn Hill, a pastor David Swartz and his family, and Michael Arendse.”

Pastor David Swartz said: “We were approached by a group of eight young people from Beaufort West to assist them with accommodation, transport and food for a week in January 2023. “They had been given the opportunity to bring their play to the Baxter Theatre and showcase their talent. When they approached us we undertook to take them in for the week and host them for the entire period. This included board and lodging. We only realised the magnitude of such an undertaking when they were here, but we pushed through.” When the group were invited to perform again in April, they again approached Swartz, who wrote to the department on their behalf, but to no avail.

Reached for comment, Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport spokesperson Tania Colyn explained how their funding process works. Colyn said the department has an online annual funding application process which is open for a six-week period during February and March each year. “Registered arts and culture organisations, individuals and companies active in the arts and culture sphere are encouraged to apply.”

She said these calls for applications are published in printed media, placed on their department’s website and advertised on our departmental Facebook and Twitter pages. “They are also forwarded to municipalities. The advert clearly states the funding categories in which programmes/projects could apply.” She said the department was currently finalising the outcomes of the funding applications for 2023/24 based on applications that were received.