Beaufort West girls hospitalised after arriving at school 'high on sweets'

Cape Town - The Beaufort West community has been shocked and dismayed after eight learners from Murraysburg High School were rushed to hospital after consuming “sweets” that made them intoxicated. Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said it was alleged that the learners consumed “sweets” which contained a substance, and eight of them were hospitalized.

Hammond said four of the learners were discharged last night. She said the matter was still under investigation, and was awaiting feedback from the police and the medical authorities, as well as a report from the school. "We await feedback before we know how to proceed," said Hammond.

She said the allegations were concerning, and they would cooperate with the authorities. "Our schools are drug-free zones," she said. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said police had opened an inquiry into the circumstances that led to eight female learners from a school in Murraysburg being hospitalised after allegedly consuming “sweets” brought by another learner.

Potelwa said that because the learners are minors, the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit had also been brought in as part of the inquiry. ANC's Beaufort West constituency head, Ayanda Bans, said the learners came to school “high” on sweets, and the matter escalated at the school. Bans said the use of drugs and selling of drugs had become extreme in the community of Murraysburg.