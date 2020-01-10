Boulders Beach receives 2000 visitors daily during the year and during the December/January peak holiday period up to 5000 visitors enter the site.
Environmental activists and the public have been campaigning against the behaviour of tourists visiting the penguin colony after they observed how tourists would get very close to penguins to get a picture with them.
#SeaTheBiggerPicture organisation co-founder Shamier Magmoet said: “Tourists are getting unusually close to the penguins, which is prohibited at the site. They're also seen touching the birds and would jump the boardwalk and fences to get a picture with the penguins.
"This behaviour puts a tremendous amount of stress on a creature that’s already an endangered species.”