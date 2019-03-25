A highlight of the Cape Town Big Walk is the excitement of the participants, says race director Shafiek Faure. David Ritchie African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Organising an event such as the Cape Town Big Walk is no small feat, but it’s all done with meticulous care and consideration. Race director of the Wholesun Bread Cape Town Big Walk presented by Double “O”, Shafiek Faure said that it took roughly 10 months to organise.

“We’re looking at being involved for the better part of 10 months of the year, getting vendors and services providers, which includes marshals for the event.

“We do have a system in place where we have specified managers that run certain specific areas.

“At the start of the 10 months, we will call in reports from all the managers for the various sections and then I’ll populate a feedback report.

“We then have meetings looking at the positives and negatives, and then work towards eliminating the negatives going forward.”

Faure said that in the executive committee there are roughly seven people, and then 10 to 15 in the committee. “Everything is building towards the event. It’s quite vast putting it together.

“We have to put everything in place and when it gets to the last week you start pulling your hair out, which is why I keep my hair short.”

He added that one of the great things about the Big Walk is the excitement of the participants and that their was room for those who help out to grow.

“The most exciting part is that when I started a few years ago, I was one of the individuals who helped give out medals and as time went on, I went from doing medals to the finish line manager, and as the years went on, I now find myself being race organiser.

“The excitement of people doing the various walks and participating, makes me smile.

“I forget about the stress and burning the midnight oil.

“You’re listening to people as they come in and it’s nice to experience.”

Faure added that with the race introducing an 8km run, they are helping people who have progressed from the walk.

“People who have started walking in the race, then have started taking it beyond the walk into clubs and keeping fit.

“It’s very gratifying to know that you’re helping and people are benefiting from all your efforts.”

The event is taking place on April 7 and promises to deliver endless fun for its participants.

