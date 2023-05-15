Belhar marchers take to the streets to speak up for peace

Cape Town - The Belhar community held a march which addressed the social ills in the area. Hundreds of residents gathered on Saturday and spoke in one voice that they don’t want drugs and the crimes brought by “the plague”.

Ismail Arnold, spokesperson of the Community Policing Forum, which organised the march, said residents walked through the streets of Belhar. “We were united and they showed their support for victims of crime in the area. “Belhar SAPS management who were part of the march thanked all the role-players, including neighbourhood watch members, non-governmental organisations and non-profit organisations and religious partners.

“It is clear that the community is tired of gender-based violence, gangsterism, muggings, and drugs in their area. “The time has come for all parties to join hands in fighting the evil crimes which have been on the increase in the area. “Even though it was a bitterly cold day, lots of residents still made the effort to come out to support the march, some carrying posters to bring their message across.

“It was a great success because the people’s voices were heard and the community received the message that it was up to us to make Belhar a safer place for all.” Belhar residents marched for peace on Saturday. They took to the streets after many shootings which left children injured and students robbed and shot. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete The marchers went to demonstrate in front of known drug dens and the shouted about the shootings and the children who don’t attend school because of narcotics. The message was spelt out loud and clear. We made it known at three known drug dens that the community has had enough and they need to stop selling drugs to our children. “Belhar residents rose. They were united against violence and highlighting the social ills in communities.

“This was just the first step of many to unite all stakeholders in Belhar to speak with one voice and set the stage for communities throughout South Africa. “To end it off the CPF made a donation of shoes and shirts to the Hier Kom Ons Wikkeling Organisasie band that participated in the event.” PR councillor Delmaine Cottee said he participated because he was concerned about the crime and shootings in Belhar.