Belhar mom happy at arrest of suspects allegedly involved in her daughter’s murder

Cape Town - Police have arrested two suspects believed to be involved in the murder of a three-year-old toddler from Belhar. About a week ago, unknown suspects entered the yard of a family in Belhar, Extension 2 and opened fire, killing a three-year-old Andrea Jordaan and injuring a 12-year-old boy and a 27-year-old man.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said that police had arrested two suspects soon after the incident, but the investigation into the case was still ongoing. “We are pleased to advise that police have in custody two suspects who were apprehended moments after the incident occurred. However, our investigation into the case continues.” The girl’s family said they were still struggling to come to terms with the death of the bubbly toddler, but they had found comfort in knowing that the people who killed her had been arrested and would soon appear in court to answer for their crimes.

The mother Marushka said: “We were told the suspects have been arrested and that they are due to appear in court soon. They told us they would appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on July 20. “I’m happy they were caught. We are still struggling to come to terms with the loss of my innocent daughter, and I know this will hurt for some time. However, there is some sense of comfort in knowing that they caught the people responsible for her death.” A community activist who did not want to be named for fear of his life said that residents in the area were happy about the arrest of the suspects involved in the murder of the little girl and the attempted murder of two more people.