Belhar officer arrested for freeing student from custody in exchange for R1 000

Cape Town - A 26-year-old police appeared in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for defeating the ends of justice after allegedly helping a suspect escape. Officer Cheslyn Heckrath, 26, stationed at Belhar police station, was arrested on Monday after he allegedly helped a suspect, a University of the Western Cape (UWC) student, escape from police cells in exchange for R1 000.

A leaked statement revealed that a suspect, a UWC student, was arrested on Friday on fraud charges. “The suspect managed to escape through the bathroom window. He was re-arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning at UWC. “After investigation, it was found that the suspect allegedly had some assistance in the escape. An SAPS member stationed at Belhar SAPS was arrested on Monday for allegedly aiding and assisting the suspect to escape. Case is being investigated by the anti-corruption unit.”

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the student’s fraud case was still under investigation. “The complainant was arrested and detained following an investigation of a case of fraud registered by the complainant as a result of incidents which took place in Power Street in Belhar. “Reports suggested that the complainant was defrauded as a result of her making payments on two occasions in respect of the suspect.”

The 22-year-old was then taken into custody on Friday. Swartbooi said: “According to reports, a 22-year-old man was arrested on Friday on a charge of fraud. “Whilst in detention he was approached by the SAPS member who requested him to pay an amount of R1 000 in exchange to be assisted to escape. The suspect made arrangements and received the cash via e-wallet.

“The constable then assisted the suspect to escape during the night as per their prior arrangement. The suspect however was re-arrested in the early hours of Saturday when he blew the whistle on corruption.” He said after thorough investigation, the case docket was submitted to the Director of Public Prosecution upon which a warrant of arrest was issued and executed. “Concerted efforts to fight corruption within the SAPS have yielded positive results when a 26-year-old police constable attached to Belhar SAPS was arrested by the Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit for defeating the ends of justice on Monday.

“The SAPS member was scheduled to make his court appearance in the Bellville Magistrates’ court on Wednesday on a charge of corruption and aiding and abetting in escape from lawful custody,” Swartbooi said. “The Provincial Commissioner Thembisile Patekile has issued a stern warning to all SAPS employees in the Western Cape to refrain from corruption and criminality. “Members of the public are encouraged to report incidents of corruption so that the SAPS can be rid of bad elements that tarnish the good reputation and loyalty of hard-working police officers.”

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed Heckrath appeared in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court. “He was released on R2 000 and his case was postponed until January 30.” “He is charged with corruption, alternatively fraud.”