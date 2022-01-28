Belhar residents say they're tired of sitting in the dark every other day due to vandals

Cape Town - Belhar residents say they are tired of the constant electricity outages due to the ongoing damage caused to their electricity infrastructure by vandals stripping the essential power boxes in search of cables to sell. Frustrated with the impact of the electricity outages in their community, the residents are now appealing to their electricity service providers to assist them in safeguarding the infrastructure.

The community receives electricity services from both the City and Eskom. Local councillor Delmaine Cottee said residents had initiated several community safety initiatives in the hope of dealing with the problem but not much had changed. “I think it’s now known that these criminals do this at night when people are sleeping and it’s too dark to be seen. I’m starting to think that there is a concerted attempt by organising a group of people to sabotage the infrastructure.

“That’s why we need SAPS and law enforcement agencies to work with us. They can shut down illegal scrapyards in Belhar that are operating 24/7 because they are what’s feeding this problem. “Residents are being inconvenienced by the lack of electricity for days and it costs the City and Eskom millions of rand to restore the electricity boxes,” Cottee said. City Mayco member for energy Beverley van Reenen said: “Both Eskom and the City supply areas within Belhar. The City supplies and is responsible for electricity infrastructure in its supply areas only, that is Belhar Extensions 18 to 23.

“We have, however, noted a spike in vandalism of City electricity infrastructure across the metro in recent months and we condemn these actions. “Vandalism has a direct impact on law-abiding customers who are suffering supply loss as a result. These illegal actions directly impact service delivery to residents, and help is needed from residents across Cape Town to stop the scourge. “We appeal to residents to assist us by reporting any suspicious activities near electricity infrastructure to both us and the police so that we can bring an end to infrastructure theft and vandalism.