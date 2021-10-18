Bellville councillor 'doing an excellent job and the community don't see what her worth is'

Cape Town - Mercia Kleinsmith has been a councillor for 12 years and wants to add another term, as she believes he has unfinished business in her ward. Ward 9 councillor Kleinsmith joined the City Council on June 24, 2009.

Ward 9 covers Triangle Farm, Glenhaven, Vogelvlei, Bellville South Industrial , CPUT, Bellville Landfill, Sirrocco's, Saxon Industrial, Bellville South, Greenlands, Sack's Circle Industria, UWC, and Labiance. Kleinsmith resides in Ward 9 and is a candidate for the DA. Some of the issues facing her ward relate to housing, crime, cable theft and theft of drain covers, said Kleinsmith.

“We do not have any land available to build houses. We are dependent on other areas for building projects,” said Kleinsmith. “I aim to improve the area as I've done for the last couple of years. To assist backyarders to get electricity, they now have toilets and water, and to improve lighting in the ward. In my opinion, I've been doing a lot in the ward and aim to do more.” Kleinsmith said the ward has active neighbourhood watch forums and a ward committee which consists of different organisations from within the ward.

Bellville South Community Policing Forum chairperson, David Sias, said, “In my personal capacity, I have found the councillor to be accessible and also helpful wherever possible. In general, if there are any complaints with regards to municipal issues, the councillor will try to assist or refer if within her capabilities.” Representing faith based organisations in Bellville South, as part of the sub council committee, Sandra Damonse has been working with Kleinsmith since 2009. “She's doing an excellent job here and the community don't see what her worth is. They don't work with her but against her. I can see in council meetings where I'm present how she begs for more money to uplift our ward.