Bellville residents advised of disruption to water supply

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s Water and Sanitation Department will be performing zero-pressure testing in the Bellville South, Beroma, Glenhaven, Greenlands, Labiance, Triangle Farm and Sacks Circle areas. The work will result in the disruption of the water supply to these areas daily from Tuesday, 3 March 2020 until Thursday, 5 March 2020, from 18:30 until midnight. It is recommended that residents store water in clean, sealed containers for use during this period. Zero-pressure testing is part of the installation of pressure management technology. It involves cutting off all known supply to a particular area to see if there are any unmapped inflows that need to be taken into account before smart pressure reducing valves are installed. This work forms part of the City’s Water Demand Management Plan and will significantly reduce the occurrence of burst pipes and subsequent water losses in future.

Residents have been advised to also ensure all taps are turned to the closed position after the water goes off to prevent any water loss and/or damage to property if the water comes back on earlier than expected.

The City of Cape Town added it regrets any inconvenience that may be caused.

Cape Argus





