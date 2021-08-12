Bellville residents advised of water disruption to a large part of the area

Cape Town – Residents in the Bellville area have been advised by The City of Cape Town’s Water and Sanitation Department of a disruption to their water supply due to urgent repairs on a water pipeline. The City’s Water and Sanitation Department has to do these repairs on its 450mm diameter water supply main supplying a large portion of the Bellville area because of a leak.

The repairs will be conducted between tonight, Thursday August 12 from 7pm until 7am tomorrow, Friday August 13. The following areas will be affected: De La Haye (Belgravia),

Bellville CBD (south of Voortrekker),

Belrail,

Sanlamhof,

Dunrobin, Stikland,

Triangle Farm,

Saxon Industria,

Shirley Park,

Labiance,

Bellville South,

Bellville South Industria,

Greenlands,

Sack’s Circle,

Glenhaven, The City of Cape Town said that while they would normally offer more advanced warning, repairs have already been delayed by unavailability of materials, and further delays cannot be accommodated due to the severity of the leak.