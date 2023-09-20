Bellville South police sergeant gunned down at friend’s home in Khayelitsha

Cape Town - Another off-duty police officer has been killed, this time in Cwayayi Street, Site B, Khayelitsha. Sergeant Themba Mphalala, 37, was stationed at the Bellville South Police Station and was gunned down at a friend’s home on Sunday at about 9.45pm.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Potjie said in a preliminary report that Mphalala was visiting a friend when the incident occurred. The two were sitting in a car when a Toyota Quantum stopped alongside them and two unknown gunmen began to open fire, and hit them several times. Mphalala succumbed to his injuries while his friend was later rushed to hospital for medical treatment.

At the time of his death, Mphalala had worked for 13 years at Bellville South police station. He lived in Mfuleni and leaves behind his customary wife and two kids, a son aged 12 and a daughter aged 2. Police union Sapu’s national spokesperson Lesiba Thobakgale said the last quarter’s crime statistics indicated that 31 police officers had been killed, and it is unfortunate that even in this quarter the numbers of police killings continue to grow. The killing of one police officer is one too many. Sapu wants to see no police being killed because they are also members of the society, have families and must also be protected.

“It’s clear that police killings are continuing to grow in number, and without a permanent solution to this crisis we continue to see it getting out of control. “We remain focused on our call of having police killings declared treason, for it is a crime against the state which carries the responsibility to protect police officers who serve its interests. “We are making a call to the members of society who are also faced with the high crime situation to join us in our campaign to ‘Protect the protectors’ so we can eradicate police killings, as this will ensure that we have police officers who will also be able to protect society.”