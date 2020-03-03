Beloftebos wedding venue 'shows intent for different rules to our Constitution'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town - LGBTI groups and defenders have accused a wedding venue in the Overberg which has repeatedly refused to let same-sex couples marry there of “appalling discrimination”. After receiving several complaints about the Beloftebos wedding venue for allegedly refusing to let same-sex couples rent the venue for their nuptials, the SA Human Rights Commission provincial office has lodged a court application accusing the venue of breaching Section Six of the Equality Act. UKZN political science lecturer and long-time LGBTI activist Fikile Vilakazi said: “I think the decision by Beloftebos not to host the wedding is very clearly discrimination. “Speaking as a member of the Joint Working Group, a national network of LGBT organisations, whose campaigns led to Parliament allowing lesbian and gay people the choice to get married, the Beloftebos issue contravenes the constitution and is absolutely unacceptable,” said Vilakazi. OUT LGBT Well-Being Hate Crimes manager Roché Kester said: “I think it is completely appalling.

"This is not the first incident that the venue has been embroiled in to do with discrimination. In 2017. They were also reported to have discriminated against a same-sex couple.”

“This shows the intent of the venue to create its own set of rules and laws that are completely different to our Constitution or our laws against discrimination,” Kester said.

“For a lot of people it may seem unfair but we have a progressive Constitution that advocates for all rights inclusive of LGBTI persons and same-sex marriages,” said Kester.

Kester, who runs the “love not hate” programme, said: “Essentially this kind of discrimination leads to other kinds of violence and witnessing the amount of hate crimes and discrimination across the board in terms of physical assaults, so-called corrective rape, workplace discrimination against LGBTI people.

"This sort of thing becomes a contributing factor to normalising that sort of behaviour.”

SA Human Rights Commissioner André Gaum said: “Our application is as a result of the couples that have sought and been refused their applications for their weddings to be held at Beloftebos.”

Responding to the case against them, Beloftebos released a statement through their representatives, Freedom of Religion SA, in which they said:

“If the court decides against Beloftebos and forces them to participate in and celebrate events that violate their conscience, religion and belief, then every supplier of goods and every service provider in South Africa will equally be forced to accept work that they may fundamentally disagree with.”

[email protected]