Beloved Cape Argus columnist and Dignity Project champion Danny Oosthuizen dies









Danny Oosthuizen, #TheDignityProject ambassador has died at the age of 50. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - Cape Argus columnist Danny Oosthuizen, 50, has died. The columnist died late last night after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. He was admitted to Groote Schuur Hospital on New Year's Eve after his health deteriorated severely. Oosthuizen, who is the ambassador of the newspaper's Dignity Project, celebrated his 50th birthday back in November. Oosthuizen was recruited by former Cape Argus live editor Lance Witten and former editor Gasant Abarder to formulate a project that focuses on the plight of the homeless living on the streets of Cape Town. His column became a focal point in the newspaper, and a favourite among readers. Oosthuizen's columns over the last few months discussing how he has been coming to terms with being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer have touched the hearts of many readers.

A heartbroken Witten said: “I don't actually have words. Watching Danny fade away slowly over the past month has been heartbreaking, and even on Sunday when I went to visit him, he was almost unrecognizable.

"But I choose not to remember him suffering, the sight of him barely there... I will rather remember him as the vibrant, off-beat, quirky character who was quick to crack a self-deprecating joke, quick to make light of a situation, even quick to make light of his very real pain.

"Danny taught me so much about humanity and myself, and the world is so much poorer without him. I'm glad his suffering is over, but I'm proud of what he's managed to achieve - changing mindsets about the homeless and bringing the concerns and challenges of the least in society to the attention of the rest of us,” Witten said.

Cape Argus editor Aziz Hartley said Oosthuizen will be remembered for his humor, “I visited Danny in hospital last week and again on Sunday and it was quite sad to see him slip away.

"I knew Danny as a softhearted and intelligent human being. He had a wonderful sense of humor - even on days he was not feeling well. We'll miss him,” Hartley said.

Former Cape Argus editor Gasant Abarder and Cape Argus editor Aziz Hartley with Danny Oosthuizen celebrating his 50th birthday. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA)

NPO Souper Troopers, who has been in frequent contact with Oosthuizen, has vowed to continue his legacy.

“We are heartbroken, he is a special soul and we will continue with his legacy of love and kindness. It’s a very big shock but we are standing together,” said founder Kerry Hoffman.

