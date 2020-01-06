Cape Town - Cape Argus columnist Danny Oosthuizen, 50, has died.
The columnist died late last night after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. He was admitted to Groote Schuur Hospital on New Year's Eve after his health deteriorated severely.
Oosthuizen, who is the ambassador of the newspaper's Dignity Project, celebrated his 50th birthday back in November.
Oosthuizen was recruited by former Cape Argus live editor Lance Witten and former editor Gasant Abarder to formulate a project that focuses on the plight of the homeless living on the streets of Cape Town.
His column became a focal point in the newspaper, and a favourite among readers. Oosthuizen's columns over the last few months discussing how he has been coming to terms with being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer have touched the hearts of many readers.