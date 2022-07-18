Beloved local doctor dies in drag racing crash at Killarney race track

Cape Town - The Western Province Motor Club (WPMC) is investigating a fatal crash at its Killarney race track which claimed the life of beloved community doctor Shaheed Mugjenkar. Mugjenkar reportedly died in hospital after he crashed his vehicle participating in the WPMC drag racing championship at the Killarney track in Table View on Saturday, July 16.

In a statement, the WPMC said that Mugjenkar lost control of his Opel Kadett just after the finish line. “The car veered across the drag strip and rolled several times before hitting the safety barriers, ultimately landing on its side. “Our marshals and medical personnel were immediately in attendance, and Dr Mugjenkar was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. We were later informed by hospital staff that he succumbed to his injuries. His family were with him at the hospital.”

WPMC executive manager Des Easom said: “We would like to extend our deepest condolences to Dr Mugjenkar’s family and friends. The accident was an unfortunate incident and our hearts go out to them. “Dr Mugjenkar was a member of the club and a regular competitor for several years. The club, supported by the controlling body of motorsport in South Africa, will be investigating the events surrounding the crash. For now, we cannot state what could have led to the accident because they do not happen often,” he said. Easom said the club would pay tribute to Mugjenka at its next event – as it does for all its members who have passed on.

Aggrieved friends, patients and Retreat residents have taken to social media to pay tribute to Mugjenkar, sharing fond memories and offering their condolences to his loved ones. The Western Province Motor Club (WPMC) is investigating a fatal crash at its Killarney race track, which claimed the life of Dr Shaheed Mugjenkar. Picture: supplied. [email protected] Cape Argus