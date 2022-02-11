Berry Farm attackers win High Court appeal to reduce sentences from 23 to 15 years

Cape Town - Two men sentenced to 23 years in jail for a 2020 farm attack have won their appeal in the Western Cape High Court to have their sentence reduced to 15 years including time served. Manilisi Sphuhle and Luthando Ngam, who attacked farmer Raymond O’Grady and his wife Betty on their Hillcrest Berry Farm in the Cape Winelands District in August 2020, were found guilty in February last year by a Stellenbosch magistrate.

At the time they were convicted on three separate counts: burglary with intent to rob; robbery with aggravating circumstances, and assault with intent to seriously injure. For the first charge both received 15 years’ imprisonment, on the second charge the sentence was three years’ imprisonment, and the third charge carried a sentence of 15 years’ imprisonment which together came to 33 years’ imprisonment. However, the court ordered that 10 of the years for the third charge would run concurrently with the 15 years to be served on the first charge, effectively ensuring they served 23 years.

In their appeal, Sphuhle and Ngam argued that there was a duplication of convictions and that all the convictions should be set aside and be replaced with a conviction on a charge of housebreaking with intent to rob and robbery. With regards to sentencing, they argued that the court should have imposed one cumulative sentence of direct imprisonment for the offences. The State conceded that only the charge of assault was a duplication of the charge of robbery with aggravating circumstances as the assault was committed in the process of the robbery and that it was only the conviction on assault that should be set aside.