Fire and Rescue lost one of their Fie trucks when it got stuck while fighting the vegetation fire near Betty's Bay. An out of control blaze in the Betty's Bay and Pringle Bay area has resulted in the evacuation of some residents from their homes. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Families were forced to evacuate their homes near Betty’s Bay and Pringle Bay on Thursday morning after strong winds reignited a fire that had been brought under control. The blaze, which started in the foothills of mountains behind the villages in the early hours of Wednesday, crossed the R44 and has claimed the life of one person and injured three others, two seriously.

“After a full day’s operations, continuously addressing numerous flare-ups with no aerial support, the wind speed increased substantially, and by evening containment was not possible and contingency plans were activated,” said a spokesperson for the Greater Overberg Fire Protection Association.

“Warnings and evacuations were done throughout the early hours of this (Thursday) morning whilst firefighters brave high mountains and waves of fire,” reported The Greater Overberg Fire Protection Services.

Chairperson of the standing committee on local government Masizole Mnqasela, expressed his deepest sympathies for the victims saying: “Our prayers are with the family of the deceased and the fire victims who have suffered terrible burns. We also pray for our firemen and all men in uniform, volunteers and members of the affected communities.”

Masizole added that donations such as canned foodstuffs, sweets and medical supplies like earbuds and eyedrops are still needed for firefighters on scene.

If you are interested in donating please drop off your goods at the Crassula Hall in Bettys Bay.

The Community Policing Forum of Hermanus will be accepting donations 24 hours a day at the Hermanus Fire and Rescue and Disaster Management offices in 14 Mussel Road, Hermanus Industrial Area.

Alternatively, drop offs are at the Gansbaai Fire & Rescue offices on the corner Buitekant and Voortrekker Streets between 08:00 and 16:30 or Kleinmond Fire & Rescue offices in 13th Street, Kleinmond, between 08:00 and 16:00.

Donations could also made to The Overstrand Municipality Executive Mayor’s Special Fund while they assist the Betty’s Bay, Hangklip, Pringle Bay and Rooiels areas

ACCOUNT HOLDER: Overstrand Municipality

ACCOUNT TYPE: Current Account

BANK: ABSA Bank

BRANCH: Hermanus

BRANCH CODE: 334-812

ACCOUNT NUMBER: 3220 000 035

PAYMENT REFERENCE: Mayoral Fund-B/Bay Fire followed by either the words (**reward**) or (**support**).

[email protected]