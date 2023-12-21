The City’s human settlements directorate has reminded residents to be extra cautious when being approached about potential housing opportunities in the city this festive season. Scammers often approach residents about housing opportunities in an attempt to steal money from their victims.

Residents are encouraged to report all suspicious requests to the SAPS for investigation. Mayco member for human settlements Carl Pophaim asked residents to be extra cautious this festive season and to always be on the lookout for too-good-to-be true housing opportunities. This includes requests, stokvels relating to City or provincial housing opportunities and other similar requests.

“The City often receives enquiries from residents asking about the legitimacy of bogus housing-related opportunities brought to their attention by scammers on social media or in person. “Please remember that if any person asks you to pay for a housing opportunity, including Breaking New Ground (BNG) homes and plots, or to register on the City’s Housing Needs Register, it is a scam,” Pophaim said. “In recent years, we have seen adverts on social media about ‘RDP homes’ for sale too. These were also scams. If you suspect you are being scammed or have been scammed recently, please report the matter to the SAPS urgently.”