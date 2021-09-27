Bicycle theft syndicate targets high value items, most said to be worth over R10K

Cape Town - Police in Durbanville are hot on the heels of suspects believed to be part of a bicycle theft syndicate which has been terrorising residents in the community. The Durbanville Community Policing Forum (CPF) released a statement saying police in the area had noticed the rising trend of bicycle thefts, especially the expensive kind and were actively searching to apprehend all suspects involved in the syndicate.

In the space of a week, Durbanville police recorded the theft of six expensive bicycles in different parts of the community. Most of the bicycles reported stolen were said to be worth just over R10 000 and up. In one of the incidents, one of the complainants reported an unknown suspect had taken his bicycle worth R75 000 from his home. Police are still investigating the cases. Meanwhile, in Wolseley, three men are expected to make their first court appearance soon, following their arrest in the small town for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut said the suspects were apprehended by police when their vehicle was stopped and searched on Sunday morning. “Police arrested three men in Wolseley yesterday when they stopped the vehicle the suspects were travelling in and proceeded to search it. The search led to the discovery of an unlicensed 9mm pistol and ammunition. Once charged, the three suspects are expected to make their court appearances.” In a separate incident in Bishop Lavis police arrested one suspect who was found in possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.