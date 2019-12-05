In the Western Cape High Court on Thursday, State prosecutor Bronwen Hendry-Sidaki further argued before Judge Derek Wille that the court had over-emphasised the personal circumstances of the accused and omitted to deal with the evidence presented by the State in aggravation of sentence.
In August this year, Judge Wille sentenced Groenewald to 10 years for the murder of Hilary van Rooyen, whom he killed in her Durbanville home in May 2017.
Groenewald’s version was that he hit Van Rooyen over the head with a vase when she made sexual advances and then threatened to tell everyone that he had tried to rape and assault her.
But the State argued that the bruises to her neck, injuries to the skull, bleeding on the brain and injury to the left eye were not properly dealt with in the judgment.