Bid launched bid to increase sentence for vase-killer Reghard Groenewald









The Director of Public Prosecutions has asked for leave to appeal against the sentence imposed on convicted murderer Reghard Groenewald. Picure: Armand Hough/African News Agency Cape Town - The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has asked for leave to appeal against the sentence imposed on convicted murderer Reghard Groenewald, arguing that the sentence was “lenient and shockingly inappropriate”. In the Western Cape High Court on Thursday, State prosecutor Bronwen Hendry-Sidaki further argued before Judge Derek Wille that the court had over-emphasised the personal circumstances of the accused and omitted to deal with the evidence presented by the State in aggravation of sentence. In August this year, Judge Wille sentenced Groenewald to 10 years for the murder of Hilary van Rooyen, whom he killed in her Durbanville home in May 2017. Groenewald’s version was that he hit Van Rooyen over the head with a vase when she made sexual advances and then threatened to tell everyone that he had tried to rape and assault her. But the State argued that the bruises to her neck, injuries to the skull, bleeding on the brain and injury to the left eye were not properly dealt with in the judgment.

“To prove the extent of injuries of the deceased, we say that crucial evidence was disregarded. The court didn’t say what caused the injuries. The only inference that can be drawn is that accused was the person who assaulted and intended to kill Van Rooyen,” Hendry-Sidaki argued.

In his founding affidavit, Western Cape DPP Rodney de Kock said the vicious, fatal attack and the callous, calculating conduct of the accused after the death were so aggravating that the sentence imposed was too lenient.

“The appeal has a reasonable prospect of success, and the current climate of social outrage regarding violence against women and children is a compelling reason why the Supreme Court of Appeal should hear the appeal.

“To deviate from the minimum sentence in the manner that the court did is reckless in the extreme. Had the accused been convicted of a count of robbery with aggravating circumstances, the applicable sentence on the murder would have been life imprisonment. The deviation then is from life to 10 years, a shocking disparity,” De Kock said.

Ross Mckernan, acting for Groenewald, argued that there was no basis to reject his client’s version that he had had time to ransack the house but did not do so. In view of this, the defence submitted that leave to appeal be disallowed.

Judgment was reserved.

[email protected]