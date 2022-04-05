Bid to appoint Madikizela at the highest pay scale for top post only served to embarrass him - ANC

Cape Town - The ANC in the legislature has slammed Premier Alan Winde over attempts to appoint disgraced former transport and public works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela as a special adviser – at the highest pay scale. But Winde’s office insisted that despite his application, no appointment had yet been made.

Last week, the Department of Public Service and Administration, which by law has to approve such appointments, vetoed Madikizela’s bid. He would have been paid more than R2 million a year. Instead, Madikizela will have to settle for R1.7 million a year. Almost a year ago, Madikizela was forced to resign after it emerged that he had lied about his qualifications, specifically that he had a BCom degree.

ANC leader in the legislature Cameron Dugmore said: “We believe, as the ANC in the legislature, that Premier Winde was in breach of his own code of ethics when he applied to (Public Service and Administration) Minister (Ayanda) Dlodlo to have the former MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela appointed to level 4. “This is the top bracket for advisers and has criteria, including international experience, particular qualifications, etc. “Yet knowing that Madikizela did not have these qualifications, Premier Winde proceeded to apply for appointment at level 4.”

ANC leader in the legislature Cameron Dugmore. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA) Dugmore said Winde’s application had served to only further embarrass the former DA Western Cape leader. “We believe that the premier needs to be called to the standing committee on why he, despite knowing the criteria, submitted an application to appointment at level 4. “This is at best a breach of the code of conduct, and at worst it is blatant dishonesty, and once again the DA’s racism has been revealed,” Dugmore said.

Winde’s spokesperson Cayla Murray said: “We have received advice as per the regulatory processes through which we applied, that Mr Madikizela is eligible to be appointed on special adviser salary level 3. “This is advice that we will accept, in adherence to the role of DPSA in this regard, which advises on the proposed salary levels of all special advisers countrywide. No appointment has been made as yet.” Cape Argus