Bid to stop destruction of shacks on Sir Lowry's Pass









Sir Lowry's Pass Village is a town near the base of Sir Lowry's Pass, about 60km from Cape Town, South Africa. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - The SA National Civics Organisation (Sanco) committee of Sir Lowry's Pass has filed an urgent application in which it seeks an order to stop the City demolishing informal structures in the area. The matter is scheduled to be heard on Wednesday in the Western Cape High Court. The seven complainants will be represented by lawyer Vernon Seymour. In papers the group seeks an order to declare the dismantling of informal structures on the Stofpad area, Mission Road, Riemvasmaak, as unlawful and inconsistent with the Constitution. The complainants have been staying as backyard dwellers in the area since last month. It also wants the court to appoint officials to construct and or provide or erect habitable temporary shelters equivalent to those dismantled on November 9.

Maggie Julies, the chairperson of Sanco committee of Sir Lowry’s Pass, said in her founding affidavit that last Saturday at about 2pm she was called by some residents who reported that the City Council Anti-land Invasion Unit had demolished shacks.

“When I arrived there, I was shocked to see that people’s homes were destroyed. I saw mattresses and household goods lying around. The residents asked me why their homes were destroyed because there was an agreement that they could erect their structures there. Many of them arrived home from doing jobs.

“The area where the homes were destroyed is right next door to the Temporary Relocation Area provided by the City. Chief Louis had negotiated a stretch of land next to the Temporary Relocation Area with the City for the community to erect about seven structures.”

Julies added that she was aware of the discussions in providing accommodation for the backyard dwellers. She said that after the agreement, the families moved into the Stofpad area in Riemvasmaak.

“I’m surprised the City had demolished the homes because we had been engaging with them on the issue of additional space for quite a while.”

Seymour said he was informed by lawyers for the City that they would file opposing affidavits and request a postponement on Wednesday.

However, Seymour indicated that Sanco would oppose this motion and wanted the displaced people put into homes by the end of this week.

