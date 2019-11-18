The matter is scheduled to be heard on Wednesday in the Western Cape High Court. The seven complainants will be represented by lawyer Vernon Seymour.
In papers the group seeks an order to declare the dismantling of informal structures on the Stofpad area, Mission Road, Riemvasmaak, as unlawful and inconsistent with the Constitution.
The complainants have been staying as backyard dwellers in the area since last month.
It also wants the court to appoint officials to construct and or provide or erect habitable temporary shelters equivalent to those dismantled on November 9.