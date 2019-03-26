The Cape Town Big Walk has had a relationship with Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital for over 20 years. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency/ANA

Cape Town - The Cape Town Big Walk has had a relationship with Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital for over 20 years. “The Cape Town Big Walk has played an important role in contributing funds to ensure that all children benefit from the lifesaving and life-changing services,” revealed the Children’s Hospital Trust spokesperson, Andrea Sasman.

The Cape Town Big Walk takes place on April 7.

Sasman said that the Children’s Hospital Trust is “absolutely elated - and of course, very grateful” to be a beneficiary of the event.

“The Cape Town Big Walk has played a key role in establishing the Children’s Hospital Trust as a leading, private paediatric healthcare funder of the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital and has given the Cape Town community an opportunity to give back through their participation in the Big Walk, particularly individuals and families who have benefited from the services provided by the hospital.

“The trust truly appreciates the funding we receive from our donors and partners.” The trust raises funds for the upgrade and expansion of the hospital’s buildings, the purchase of state-of-the-art medical equipment, new medical treatment programmes and funds the training of medical professionals across Africa.

“The trust relies on donations in order to fund these needs.

“When individuals donate, every cent goes towards funding projects and programmes that change children’s lives.

“The challenge each year is that the number of children needing treatment, the number of parents needing comfort, hope and understanding, grows exponentially and the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital faces a continual battle to keep up with the increasing need.”

Sasman said that people are welcome to visit the website http://childrenshospitaltrust.org.za, which presents a variety of ways individuals and groups can help leave their mark.

The Big Walk includes a 10km walk, 5km walk and a new addition to the event, an 8km fun run.

The route finishes at the Green Point Track with live entertainment, food stalls and a prize giving. T

Tickets can be bought at Webtickets.

