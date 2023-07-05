Independent Online
Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Biker knocked off his motorcycle by alleged hijackers in Thornton

Thornton residents are worried after a motorcyclist was attacked in an attempt to steal his bike. File Picture: Lulama Zenzile/African News Agency

Published 3h ago

Cape Town - A male motorcyclist was seriously injured after an apparent hijacking on Forest Drive extension in Thornton on Monday evening.

ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said: “When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly before 6pm, they found the man lying on the sidewalk surrounded by bystanders and neighbourhood watch members.

“Upon further assessment, the man had sustained a broken ankle. He was treated at the scene before being transported to hospital for further medical care.

“It is understood that the man was on his motorbike when a vehicle bumped into him and took off with his motorbike.”

She said the exact circumstances were not known to the paramedics but local authorities were on the scene.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the perpetrators didn’t take the bike.

“A case of attempted car-jacking was opened. The victim, a male, age unknown at this stage, was riding a white Big Boy motorcycle when he was suddenly hit by a silver car, a Hyundai Accent.

“One of the passengers of the car jumped out of the vehicle and took the motorcycle, but left it again after the victim was assisted by witnesses.

“The victim sustained injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. He is in a stable condition. No arrests have been made as yet.”

Resident Colleen Louw said the incident was frightening as this was not the first attack in the area.

“People got robbed near the station a few months ago, e-hailing drivers were robbed, and two were stabbed. It was quiet for a while, but this incident has left us concerned for bikers and even joggers. We hope this will get the police to patrol more to avoid worse incidents.”

Anyone with any information is requested to contact Crime Stop anonymously on 08600 10111.

[email protected]

Cape Argus

