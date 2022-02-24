Biological bugs used to control of Kariba Weed at the Garden Route Dam

Cape Town - Efforts to address the Kariba weed infestation at the Kat River inflow of the Garden Route Dam was continued after 1 000 Salvinia weevils, an agent of biological pest control, were released to kill the infestation earlier this month. George Municipality, with the Outeniqua Canoe Club (OCC), junior researcher Matthew Paper from the Rhodes University Centre for Biological Control and local residents around the dam have been working collaboratively to control the recent infestation.

As they often used the dam for canoeing activities, OCC member Petrus Crous said the club was very involved in this operation and thus felt passionately about restoring it. Crous said the infestation had been occurring on and off at the dam since 2013 and although a contractor had been hired to clear it, it was very difficult to eradicate completely because of the nature of the weed. “The infestation got particularly bad in 2020 and some spots are now flaring up quite badly,” he said.

Paper said the weed will be impactful if not managed appropriately as it could cover the entire surface, block out light, de-oxygenate the water and change the ecosystem structure within the water. “Thankfully the way to control it in South Africa is through biological control, it’s the only necessary way. “There is no need for spray or any other mechanical control measures so we just release the biological agent (the Salvinia weevils) to control the spread,” said Paper.

Earlier this month, Crous, Paper and Parks superintendent Tyrone April visited the dam and released 1 000 Salvinia weevils to control the infestation and eat the plant. “Prior releases have shown positive signs of Salvinia weevils causing Kariba weed to die back. “To that end, the municipality continues to strengthen co-operation between all parties involved in the localised rearing facility that will ensure a stable supply of Salvinia weevils in future,” said the municipality.